Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $38.08. 6,528,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,478,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Affirm Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 over the last ninety days. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

