AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 2.8%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.69. 1,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.
About AGL Energy
AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.
