Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.58.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
