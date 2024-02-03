Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 137,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $258.17 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

