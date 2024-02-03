Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.75.

Airbnb stock opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,536,731 shares of company stock valued at $212,238,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

