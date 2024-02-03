Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

ALRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alerus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

Alerus Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

ALRS stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $445.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.