Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Lifted by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 4.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,826,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,364,000 after purchasing an additional 621,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.46. 1,853,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $168.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

