Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

