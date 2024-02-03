AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of AB opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

