Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $178.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

