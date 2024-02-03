Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a payout ratio of -2,300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.8%.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.59 million, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.06 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.57%. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at $971,185.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at $971,185.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 383.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2,799.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

