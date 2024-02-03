Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,920 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

