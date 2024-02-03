Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $47,720,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 214,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,866,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,729. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

