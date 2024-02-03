Amalgamated Bank Has $17.97 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLAC traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $604.32. The stock had a trading volume of 854,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,915. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $573.72 and a 200 day moving average of $517.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

