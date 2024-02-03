Amalgamated Bank Has $25.73 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 96,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $223,596,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

