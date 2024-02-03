Amalgamated Bank Has $31.47 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

