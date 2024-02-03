Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $392.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.12. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

