Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,378 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,019,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 81.1% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 39,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 119.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock remained flat at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,020,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492,120. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

