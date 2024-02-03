Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,239 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after acquiring an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,464. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

