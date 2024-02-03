Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,102,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %
BlackRock stock opened at $788.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $783.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.70. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,319,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
