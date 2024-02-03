Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 23rd

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.97. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 68,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,599 shares of company stock worth $473,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

