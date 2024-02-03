América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) PT Lowered to $19.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 696.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 164,890 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after buying an additional 1,742,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

