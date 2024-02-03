American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 2.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,813 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.7 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

