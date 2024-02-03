American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,083 shares during the period. Cadiz comprises about 2.1% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Cadiz worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 86.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,264,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after buying an additional 1,515,325 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 133.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,064,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,713,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,475 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 142,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,968. The stock has a market cap of $181.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Cadiz Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,686.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

