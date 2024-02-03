American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $19.92 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 5.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $843.47. 457,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,540. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $847.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $777.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

