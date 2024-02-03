American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.5 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,750.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,750.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.