American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.5 %

AMS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

