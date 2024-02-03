American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.5 %
AMS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
