American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Decreased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $193.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.95. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

