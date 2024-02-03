American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Vanguard in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Performance

American Vanguard stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,503 shares of company stock worth $128,604. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 16.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 11.7% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 24.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.