American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,887. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

