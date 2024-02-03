AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 11,579,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 5,002,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55.

AMTE Power plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a battery cell to automotive sectors of high-performance electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles; Ultra Prime, a non-rechargeable cell designed for use for the for applications where temperature, access and depth are key considerations; Ultra Safe, a sodium-ion cell battery energy storage for renewable power, including for residential use and in remote locations without grid access; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

