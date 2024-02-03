Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $14.40

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $553.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Alector has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Analysts expect that Alector will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alector by 349.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alector during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

