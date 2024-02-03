Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) PT at $68.00

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $55.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

