Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target at $113.67

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $112.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

