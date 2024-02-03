Analysts Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) PT at $14.88

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.
MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.
