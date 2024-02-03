Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target at $13.20

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.31.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

