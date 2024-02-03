Analyzing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 3 10 8 0 2.24 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Range Resources and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $4.15 billion 1.68 $1.18 billion $5.58 5.16 SandRidge Energy $254.26 million 1.73 $242.17 million $4.42 2.68

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Range Resources pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SandRidge Energy pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SandRidge Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SandRidge Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 33.85% 21.56% 10.34% SandRidge Energy 96.17% 19.53% 15.87%

Summary

Range Resources beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.