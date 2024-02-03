Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FINS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $13.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.