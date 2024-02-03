Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.84

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 56446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
