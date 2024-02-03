Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $51.59 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00006431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $51.59 million and $0.12 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.79941795 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

