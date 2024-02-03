Apple Inc. (AAPL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on February 15th

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Apple has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

AAPL stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34. Apple has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

