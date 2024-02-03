Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 164.02%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average of $184.34.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.