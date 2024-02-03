Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

