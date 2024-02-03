Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.550-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3 billion-$21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.7 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.55-6.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NYSE:APTV opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 45.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

