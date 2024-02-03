Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.45% of Arch Capital Group worth $134,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $2,578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $3,125,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after buying an additional 2,204,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

