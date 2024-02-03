Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Shares Down 15.8%

Archon Co. (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 1,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Archon Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

