Archrock, Inc. (AROC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 13th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Archrock has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Archrock has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Archrock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.