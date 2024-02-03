Argus Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.76.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.30. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.