AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 4,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 29,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Free Report) by 148.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.