Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Down 1.3%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 9,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 54,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 425 ($5.40) to GBX 379 ($4.82) in a report on Monday, October 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

